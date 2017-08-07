Tennessee deputy given national award after helping child

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has been given a national award after he was credited with saving the life of a child who was choking at school.

The Tennessean reports Williamson County Deputy Kevin Teague performed the Heimlich maneuver on a child who was choking in the cafeteria at Bethesda Elementary and unable to speak. Teague is the school resource officer at Bethesda.

The National Association of School Resource Officers presented its Meritorious Service Award to Teague last month at the Safe Schools Conference.

Teague spent 27 years with the Franklin Police Department and joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department in December to work as a school resource officer.

