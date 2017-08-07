Teen mom of buried newborn to be arraigned in murder case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant’s remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.

Brooke Skylar Richardson’s Monday arraignment comes days after her indictment in the May death. She’s also charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, evidence tampering and corpse abuse.

The baby’s remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson’s attorney has called the teen a “good person” but hasn’t commented specifically on the allegations.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell alleges that the baby was born alive about 38 to 40 weeks into the pregnancy and that Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Fornshell has said the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

