Teen mom of buried newborn to be arraigned in murder case

Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday that the charge was based upon evidence that the infant was "born alive and was not a stillborn baby." The remains were found July 14 near a home in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP)

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant’s remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.

Brooke Skylar Richardson’s Monday arraignment comes days after her indictment in the May death. She’s also charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, evidence tampering and corpse abuse.

The baby’s remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson’s attorney has called the teen a “good person” but hasn’t commented specifically on the allegations.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell alleges that the baby was born alive about 38 to 40 weeks into the pregnancy and that Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Fornshell has said the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

