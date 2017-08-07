TBI: Car theft suspect shot, killed by officer in Tennessee

HICKMAN COUNTY (WKRN) – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by Dickson police officer in Hickman County on Sunday.

Kyle Lankford was reportedly driving a stolen Jeep in Dickson when an officer attempted to pull him over.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Lankford did not stop, and a pursuit began that led into neighboring Hickman County.

At some point, the Jeep came to a stop at the intersection of Buckner Ridge and Bear Creek roads in Bon Aqua, according to the TBI. A second Dickson police officer then arrived at the scene.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said one passenger inside the stolen Jeep took off on foot. He was then chased by one of the officers but remains at large.

Another individual inside the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The TBI says the driver, now identified as Lankford, also ran from the Jeep and was chased by the other Dickson officer down Buckner Ridge Road.

Some kind of altercation ensued, authorities said, during which Lankford reportedly pulled a knife. The officer then fired multiple shots, striking the 32-year-old at least one time.

Lankford died at the scene.

The names of the other two individuals involved have not been released. The TBI continues to investigate.

At the conclusion of their investigation, the case file will be turned over to District Attorney General Kim Helper for her office’s review.