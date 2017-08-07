Southwest Virginia teen walking on roadway dies after being hit by car

LEBANON, Va. (AP) – State police in Virginia say a teenager who was walking on a roadway is dead after being struck by a car in the southwestern part of the state.

State Police say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 19 in Russell County. State Police say the teenager was wearing dark clothing and suddenly got in front of a car and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.

State Police identified the teen as 17-year-old Nathaniel G. Taylor of Honaker, Virginia. State Police say he was flown to a hospital where he died Sunday morning. State Police say neither the driver of the car nor his passenger was injured and that the crash remains under investigation.

