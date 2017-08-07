Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing Washington Co., TN woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Washington County, TN say they need your help finding a missing Telford woman.

The sheriff’s office reports the woman, 53-year-old Lisa Maria Cloyd, was reported missing by her son.

She was last heard from on July 20 and is described as 4’10 in height, weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Her family told investigators that her disappearance is ‘strange’ and her lack of contact is ‘unexpected.’

If you have any information that can help deputies call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414 or to contact your local law enforcement agency.