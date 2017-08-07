Sevier County officials say wildfire records will be released this week

SEVIERVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Officials in Sevier County say they plan to release all of the records that have been requested regarding the deadly November 2016 wildfires.

Previously, those records had been sealed due to a gag order. Two juveniles were charged with setting the initial fire which rapidly spread into the Gatlinburg area nearly a week later. But those charges were later dropped.

It is still unclear if any federal charges will be filed against the duo.

14 people were killed and thousands of structures were damaged or destroyed during the November 28, 2016 firestorm.

 

