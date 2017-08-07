Rep. Craig Fitzhugh joins Tennessee Governor’s race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Representative Craig Fitzhugh announced he will join the race for Governor of Tennessee Sunday morning.

Fitzhugh will run as a Democrat facing off against former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, who was previously uncontested.

According to Fitzhugh’s web page, he is the Chairman and CEO of the Bank of Ripley. He graduated from the University of Knoxville and UT College of Law. Also, he served in the Air Force.

He represents District 82 which includes Lauderdale, Crockett, and Haywood counties.

Fitzhugh is the eighth candidate to formally announce their campaign for Governor.

Republican candidates include Randy Boyd, Mae Beavers, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Kay White and Diane Black.