Manufacturer says corrosion caused ride to break apart at Ohio fair

The Associated Press Published:
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a “catastrophic failure.”

KMG posted the memo dated Friday on its Facebook page Sunday that says company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests.

The statement says the corrosion “dangerously reduced” the thickness on the wall of the beam holding a passenger gondola on the swinging and spinning ride. The company says the ride was 18 years old.

Tyler Jarrell died from blunt force trauma injuries after being tossed into the air when the Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26. Four people remained hospitalized last week, including one in a coma.

KMG ordered similar rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

 

