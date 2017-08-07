Mae Beavers to visit Kingsport today

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A candidate in the race to be Tennessee’s next governor will be in the Model City today.

State Senator Mae Beavers (R- Mt. Juliet) is set to address the Greater Kingsport Republican Women’s Club during a luncheon meeting. At the event, she will discuss her campaign for governor.

Things kick off at 11:30 am with lunch. Then, the meeting starts at noon.

The event will take place at the Food City on Eastman Road in Kingsport.

Beavers is one of six candidates vying for the Republican nomination. She is up against House Speaker Beth Harwell, Representative Diane Black, Bill Lee, Randy Boyd, and Kay White.

The gubernatorial primary will take place August 2, 2018. The election will be on November 6, 2018.