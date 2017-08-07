Little Chicago Festival to return to downtown Johnson City this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Little Chicago Festival comes back for its second year this weekend in downtown Johnson City.

Organizers like Dick Nelson, the owner of Nelson Fine Arts and Dos Gatos Coffee Bar, said last year was a huge success and they want to continue to showcase local talent in this festival.

“We’ve got a wealth of creativity in this town and in this region that we felt that we could put on a festival using local talent,” Nelson said.

Local food, craft and art vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Musicians will be performing at multiple stages downtown throughout the afternoons and into the night.

There will be something people of all ages including a petting zoo and free dancing lessons from Johnson City Ballroom on Friday night.

“It’s a high energy, high fun, family friendly festival that shows off the great things in Johnson City,” Nelson said.

In hopes to make the fun accessible for everyone there will also be areas designated for seniors, those with special needs, and nursing mothers to step away from the heat and the crowds for a few minutes.

There will also be a sign language interpreter signing at the main stage in the evenings.

For more information on the Little Chicago Festival, visit their website at www.littlechicagofestival.com.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.