JC Cardinals soar past Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Johnson City’s offense was not detracted by the weather, scoring four runs in the first and nine more in the third en route to a season-high 16 tallies, as the Cardinals bludgeoned the Kingsport Mets, 16-1, in a rain-shortened, six-inning contest in front of 1,256 fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Monday night.

With the win, the Redbirds jumped above the .500 mark for the first time since July 4, as they improved to 23-22 on the season. Kingsport’s loss dropped their overall mark to 18-26 on the campaign.

It was the home run ball that ignited the Cardinal offense in the game’s opening frame. After a walk to SS Delvin Perez (0-0, R), CF Wadye Ynfante (4-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) laced the first pitch he saw over the right-center field wall for a two-run dinger. The blast – his seventh of the season – gave Johnson City the early 2-0 lead.

With two out, 1B Luis Bandes (2-4, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) struck out but reached on a passed ball. After he scooted to second on another passed ball, 3B Brady Whalen (2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) cranked a towering two-run blast to right. The long homer – his fourth of the year – put the Cardinals ahead, 4-0.

In the third, Johnson City’s offense exploded. The Redbirds had one on and two outs when RF Jonathan Rivera (2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) began the scoring barrage. The 20-year-old poked a run-scoring single to right-center, pushing the Cards’ advantage to 5-1.

Following the base-hit, 2B Irving Lopez (3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI) drove in another tally on an infield single to first, as Johnson City took a 6-1 lead. The Redbirds would continue to pour it on with a bases-loaded walk to Ynfante, and a pair of two-run doubles by C Julio Rodriguez (1-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI, SO) and Bandes. Ahead 11-1, Whalen capped off the nine-run, six-hit frame with another blast over the right-field fence. The clout – his second of the night and fifth of the campaign – gave Johnson City a season-high 13 runs and a 12-run lead.

The Redbirds added three more to their docket – making it 16-1 – in the fourth. Lopez smashed a two-run single to center and Rodriguez brought home his third RBI of the night on a run-scoring ground out.

Courtesy: Johnson City Cardinals