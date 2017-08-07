‘HEAR me Roar!’ returns to Creation Kingdom Zoo on August 12

GATE CITY, VA – Waiting to Hear, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping deaf children HEAR is teaming up with Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City VA for their fourth annual “HEAR me Roar!” event taking place on August 12, 2017 at 7:00PM.

Admission is only $15 for ages two and up at the door on event night.

Children under two are admitted free. “HEAR me Roar!” gives attendees a unique chance to see Creation Kingdom Zoo under the lights after normal operating hours as well as a chance to visit with over twenty costumed characters!

The young and young at heart will enjoy meeting Star Wars characters provided by international costuming organizations: the 501st Legion, The Rebel Legion, and the Mandolorian Mercs.

While fans of Super Heroes and Princesses won’t want to miss characters from Knoxville’s BAM POW Creations!

The event raises money for Waiting to Hear’s local programs that support a hearing and spoken language outcome for deaf children. Sponsors include Creation Kingdom Zoo, Wellmont Health Systems, and Cochlear Americas.