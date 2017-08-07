Hampton looking for its next running back 1-2 punch

HAMPTON, TN- The Hampton Bulldogs ran their way to a 10-2 record last season. But the Bulldogs have some big shoes to fill with half of their dynamic duo backfield graduating.

Adam McClain, our high school football player of the year, set single game and single season rushing records for Hampton in his senior year. McClain is continuing his football career at the University of the Cumberlands.

While Adam was the thunder for Hampton, Hunter Davenport was the lightning. Davenport rushed for over 1,500 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season.

The Bulldogs thrived in their two-back system and the team is using some creativity to find a back to compliment Davenport this year.

“We’re going to use Jason Russell back there some,” said Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford. “He’s played quarterback all the time for us last year, but we’re going to rotate him a little bit in at the tailback spots with some of the power game. I think having both of those backs back there gives us a little bit of the 1-2 punch that we had last year.”

“Thunder and lightning, me and Adam back there, it’s going to be a lot like that this year with Jason,” Davenport said. “We’ve been in here working every day, five days a week. Feel like we’re starting to get better every day. It’s just going to be a great season for us as a young team.”