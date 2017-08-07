GCSO detectives investigating vandalism, theft at Phillipi Church in Bulls Gap

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed that they are investigating a vandalism at a church cemetery that happened in Bulls Gap over the weekend.

According to Hankins, around 23 headstones, as well as decorations, were vandalized at the cemetery at Phillipi Church, located in the 700 block of Delphi Church Road just off of 11E in Bulls Gap, sometime between midnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

Hankins said the flower holders were also knocked off and some of the decorations were taken.

The vandalism at the cemetery was valued somewhere between $3,600, and the items taken were valued around $2,700.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michelle Holt at 798-1800, or to remain anonymous, call 972-7000.

