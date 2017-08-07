Blountville animal shelter closed after dogs show signs of sickness

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – PETworks officials confirmed that the animal shelter in Blountville closed Monday morning after several dogs became ill.

According to PETworks President Tom Parham, officials don’t know what it is that the animals have, but that they are evaluating what it could be currently.

Parham said no animals have been put down at this time, but said other animals are starting to show signs of being sick.

He said the Blountville shelter will be closed until veterinarians can determine the cause.

Back in January, both the Blountville and Kingsport shelters were closed due to a distemper virus, which is a contagious virus without a cure.

Nine dogs died between the two shelter locations because of that virus in January.

