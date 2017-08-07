2 dead, 2 injured in Buchanan County crash

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

GRUNDY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Buchanan County that happened over the weekend.

VSP says two people were killed and two were injured in the crash.

Investigators tell us it happened on Sunday on Route 460. According to State Police, a Toyota Rav 4 crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a Honda Element head-on. They say the Toyota caught fire following the crash.

VSP identified the two people killed as 75-year-old Billy Joe Carter and 52-year-old Charles V. Baker. Carter was a passenger in the Toyota and Baker was a passenger in the Honda. Both victims were from Grundy, Virginia.

Police say the driver of Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s