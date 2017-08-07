2 dead, 2 injured in Buchanan County crash

GRUNDY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Buchanan County that happened over the weekend.

VSP says two people were killed and two were injured in the crash.

Investigators tell us it happened on Sunday on Route 460. According to State Police, a Toyota Rav 4 crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a Honda Element head-on. They say the Toyota caught fire following the crash.

VSP identified the two people killed as 75-year-old Billy Joe Carter and 52-year-old Charles V. Baker. Carter was a passenger in the Toyota and Baker was a passenger in the Honda. Both victims were from Grundy, Virginia.

Police say the driver of Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries.