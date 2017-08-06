Rep. Craig Fitzhugh joins Governor’s race

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
Source: WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Representative Craig Fitzhugh announced he will join the race for Governor of Tennessee Sunday morning.

Fitzhugh will run as a Democrat facing off against former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, who was previously uncontested.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s