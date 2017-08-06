Rep. Craig Fitzhugh joins Governor’s race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Representative Craig Fitzhugh announced he will join the race for Governor of Tennessee Sunday morning.
Fitzhugh will run as a Democrat facing off against former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, who was previously uncontested.
