Patrol: Boy steals car, gets killed walking on interstate

By Published:

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed while walking on a North Carolina interstate after stealing a car.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. J.R. Fleming says the boy from Kannapolis apparently sneaked out of a Statesville hotel where his family was staying early Sunday. Fleming says the boy took someone else’s car from the parking lot and drove several miles on Interstate 77 around 4 a.m.

The boy then left the car along the interstate and started walking back in the opposite direction. Fleming says the boy was in the middle of the interstate when he was hit by a vehicle.

Fleming says the patrol doesn’t plan to charge the driver. He says neither excessive speed nor alcohol were factors in the vehicle hitting the boy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

