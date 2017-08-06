Johnson City tops Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Cardinals erupted for five runs on five hits in the first inning with the big blow coming on a three-run shot by DH Luis Bandes , as Johnson City knocked off the Kingsport Mets, 7-2, in front of 1,091 fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

With the victory, Johnson City bounced back to the .500 mark for the second time in three days, improving their record to 22-22. Kingsport’s loss snaps their three-game winning streak, as they fell to 18-25.

The Cardinals’ offense outburst was swift and sweet, scoring five of their seven tallies in the opening frame. After CF Chase Pinder (0-3, R, RBI, BB, SO) was hit-by-a-pitch with one out, C Julio Rodriguez (2-4, 2 R, 2 2B, BB) banged a double off the wall in left. On a 1-1 pitch, Bandes (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit a cloud-scraping fly ball to left that carried over the 25-foot wall for a three-run homer. The blast – his team-leading seventh of the year – put Johnson City ahead, 3-0.

However, the attack did not stop there. 1B Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) walked and 3B Stanley Espinal (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) doubled, putting men on second and third again. RF Carlos Talavera (3-4, R, RBI) hit a bouncer over the pitcher’s head for an infield RBI single, extending the Cards lead to 4-0. 2B J.D. Murders (0-2, RBI, BB) capped off the frame with a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Redbirds a five-run advantage.

Johnson City would add single runs in the second and fifth, as well. Proceeding a double by Julio Rodriguez and a hit-by-pitch of Carlos Rodriguez, Espinal made it 6-0 on a run-scoring single to center. Pinder drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to make it a 7-1 contest at the time.

Courtesy: Johnson City Cardinals