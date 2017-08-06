Daryl Daye making an impression early on Bucs’ defensive lineman

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU’s defensive line had some strong performances in 2016 and the Bucs hopes it can truly anchor the defensive unit this year with a new man at the helm.

Daryl Daye is in his first year as ETSU’s defensive line coach and is quickly making an impression on the Bucs players.

“I love his wisdom and I love his experience,” said junior defensive lineman Chris Bouyer. “That’s what he really brought to the table. Learning these new moves and we’re incorporating those moves into team. We really have progressed over these last three days.”

“There’s some high-quality players that are here and for those guys to develop as fast as they have is a credit to the coaching staff without a doubt,” Daye said. “Think the learning curve will be really good, they seem to pay attention real well and they hustle. Anytime you’ve got the effort and the intensity you just need reps to follow it up.”

Daye is taking over for Scott Brumett, who was relieved of his duties following an arrest in June.

He brings over 30 years of coaching experience to the Bucs with stops at Northwestern, LSU, Southern Miss, Liberty and the Buffalo Bills just to name a few.

After spending last season as Northwestern’s defenisve coordinator, Daye was going to take a year off from coaching. But when ETSU found itself with a defensive line coach opening, Billy Taylor, a good friend of Daye’s, managed to convince him otherwise.

“We were close friends and worked together at Southern Miss,” said Daye. “Billy called me and told me the opportunity was here. I had actually come up earlier and visited him up here and got to meet coach (Carl) Torbush and his staff. It just made the fit a lot easier.”