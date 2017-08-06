Boy, 9, dies in Smith Mountain Lake after play session

The Associated Press Published:

HUDDLESTON, Va. (AP) – A 9-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the water following a play session on a floating trampoline.

Media reports indicate the boy was visiting from Durham, North Carolina.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the boy was playing with other children on the trampoline about 50 feet from a dock in the lake.

Officials say that when the children swam back to shore, the boy did not return.

Emergency crews were called before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the boy’s body was found in about 20 feet of water two hours later.

Officials say the boy, whose name was withheld, was not wearing a life jacket.

It is the second drowning on Smith Mountain Lake, a popular vacation spot, in the last three weeks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

