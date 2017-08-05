National Farmers Market Week kicks off with Corn Fest in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- National Farmers Market Week kicked off Saturday morning with the 17th Annual Corn Fest in downtown Bristol. Free corn on the cob was served for breakfast as vendors sold local produce. Organizers say this week is all about showing appreciation to local farmers.

“National Farmers Market Week is about our vendors and our customers because it’s our vendors and our customers that help make the farmers market special,” said Mike Musick, recreation superintendent.

About 150 ears of corn were given away at this morning’s event, free of charge.

