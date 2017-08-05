Model City Film Festival wraps up Sunday with awards ceremony

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- The first annual Model City Film Festival was held in Kingsport over the weekend. You can find different screening sessions and panel discussions at the Taylored Venue and Events in downtown Kingsport. Some of the featured films were even made and produced by local artists.

“This is one of our best ways explaining how we want to showcase local talent and local film makers, we also have national and international films but we really like to showcase our local talent around here too,” said Cameron Hite, executive artistic director of State Theatre Company.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, August 6th afternoon with an awards ceremony set to start at 2p.m.

