Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett officially announced his candidacy for United States Congress Saturday at an event at the Vol Market on Western Avenue.

Burchett filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Congress earlier this week. Among the documents are Burchett’s statement of candidacy to run for the U.S. Congress Second District as a Republican. Congressman Jimmy Duncan announced earlier this week he would not run for reelection for that seat next year.

The documents, filed on Monday, also include a statement of organization for fundraising purposes under the name “Burchett for Congress” with Roger Goins named as treasurer.