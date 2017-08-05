Friday night racing at the Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Beautiful night for racing after some rain showers early in the evening, as we start with the first late model feature of the night. Lap 3, Duke Bare goes hard into the wall out of turn one and starts leaking fluid on the track, he would be okay as the red flag came out to clean up from the crash.

Lap 14, Kres Vandyke going to the inside of Zeke Shell and sliding himself into the lead in turn one and no one getting past Vandyke, as he hangs on the rest of the way for the checkered flag Friday night.

The mod 4’s hitting the track prior to that race. Lap 6, Josh Gobble going to the inside of his father, Kirby Gobble, in turn 4 and taking over the lead, from there Josh was able to fend off his dad to get the win