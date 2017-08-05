Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended amid investigation

FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the co-host of its nightly program “The Specialists,” while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.

A network spokesperson confirmed Bolling’s suspension in an email message on Saturday.

News of the suspension came one day after a Huff Post report relying on anonymous sources stated Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox New and Fox Business.

Bolling’s attorney Michael J. Bowe called the accusations uncorroborated and untrue in an email on Saturday.

He said Bolling’s team was fully cooperating with the investigation and wanted the host returned to the air as soon as possible.

In addition to having a prominent role on “The Specialists,” Bolling also hosts the weekend show “Cashin’ In.”

