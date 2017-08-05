FBI: Investigation ongoing into mosque blast

Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts said Saturday that investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast. Authorities say the explosion damaged one room but it didn’t hurt anyone. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – An FBI official says investigators are looking for suspects after an explosive device detonated at a mosque in suburban Minneapolis.

Witnesses reported seeing something get thrown at the imam’s office window from a vehicle just before the blast Saturday morning at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Police say there were no injuries, but the explosion damaged a room in the mosque.

Richard Thornton is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division. He says investigators have recovered components of the device to figure how it was put together.

The mosque primarily serves people from the area’s large Somali community.

