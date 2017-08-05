ETSU Football opens 2017 fall camp

JOHNSON CITY — Football officially returned to Johnson City Friday as ETSU held its first day of fall camp

It was the first of 21 practices for the Bucs and there were a few new faces coaching the men in the trenches. Dewayne Alexander, named the new offensive line coach, and Daryl Daye, taking over as the new defensive line coach.

However, unlike most college teams, there is not much roster turnover for the Bucs in their third season, 22 starters returned for the blue and gold, so the team was able to hit the ground running as soon as the first whistle blew.

“kind of fun to walk out here and everybody knows where to go as soon as the whistle blows. Obviously, when we first started, we didn’t have that luxury. thought it was an excellent day. I thought practice was well organized.”

“Felt pretty good, I mean, we’ve been lifting all summer. Makes me comfortable because I know what we’ve got going into the season. I’m also interested in seeing what the freshman can do this year.”

“The first two years you’re kind of dreading it cause you’re like ‘i’ve got to go through this.’ But now, you know the ropes, you know what’s going on and can kind of mentally prepare yourself for the grind that is camp and I think a lot of us are excited to get back out here and get better this year, take the next step as a program.”

The Bucs first day in pads will be this coming Tuesday, with their first scrimmage on the 12th..