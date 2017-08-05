Endangered child alert issued for Macon County 3-year-old

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Source: TBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Saturday morning for Nathaniel Brown, 3, of Macon County Tennessee.

Nathaniel has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds.

Nathaniel was last seen with his mother August 3, 2017 when she was notified of a Court Order to place him into DCS custody. They may be in a Silver 2013 KIA Forte, Tennesse tag T9686S.

Anyone with information about where he may be is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.

