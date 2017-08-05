Elizabethton natives Kayla and Kelci Marosites will play at Carson-Newman

Published:

JEFFERSON CITY —  Less than a week after Elizabethton natives Kayla and Kelci Marosites decided they would not return to the ETSU women’s basketball program.

Monday afternoon they decided to move down the street and play for Carson-Newman out of Jefferson City in the South Atlantic conference.

The school sent out a tweet that the Twins would play for coach Mike Mincey a former ETSU assistant in 2001.

Kayla was a 2-time Class AA Miss Basketball in Tennessee and played in 23 games while averaging 1.9 points, while Kelci averaged 2.4 points in 21 games.

The two helped the Lady Cyclones win a state championship.

