Cards, Twins fall in heartbreakers Saturday

The Johnson City Cardinals fell to Princeton on Saturday night, 7-5 in 12 innings.

The Cardinals took a 4-1 lead and a no-hitter into the 7th before things fell apart. A two-run home run for the Rays in the 7th and a game-tying rbi single in the 9th sent the game to extra innings. Princeton pulled away for good in the 12th behind a two-run home run by Devin Davis.

Elizabethton fell to Burlington 4-3. The Twins and Royals headed to the 9th inning knotted at 3, but the solo home run from Burlington’s Benji Cash proved to the game-winner.