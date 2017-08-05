Arrest made in fatal shooting in Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities say an arrest has been made in the death of a 40-year-old man following a shooting in Putnam County.

Media reports say Cookeville police officers found Randall Kendall dead at the scene on Thursday after receiving a call reporting a man lying in the street bleeding.

The investigation, which police say is ongoing, resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Ricky Nathaniel Murphy. Murphy was charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Kendall and Murphy were involved in an argument that escalated to a physical fight and that, at some point, Murphy grabbed a long gun from his home, returned to Kendall’s location and shot Kendall.

