App State ready for Georgia after matchup with Vols in 2016

BOONE, NC- Appalachian State picked up a share of the Sun Belt title in 2016 and head into the year as the favorites to repeat. But the Mountaineers face a big challenge right out of the gate, facing Georgia in their season opener.

App State is no stranger to tough openers, starting the 2016 season against Tennessee. The Mountaineers gave the Vols all they could handle, with Tennessee narrowly pulling out the win.

Georgia, just like Tennessee a year ago, is heading into this year as the SEC East favorite. The Mountaineers are excited for the challenge and feel their experience in Knoxville a year ago has them well prepared for what to expect against the Bulldogs and their crowd next month.

“Helps with the belief of going in there and competing with the Power Fives, because we’re not that different from Power Five teams to a lower FBS team,” said App State senior quarterback Taylor Lamb. “But it is going to a big atmosphere on Saturday night. I think last year with the 100,000 (in Knoxville) helped us going into this year.”

“Helps you get the speed of the game and helps you know what looks are coming and how fast the game speed is,” said junior running back Jalin Moore.

“Definitely good for the guys that have been there and played there in that bigger atmosphere,” said senior linebacker Eric Boggs. “But don’t get distracted by that crowd noise. SEC wise, there’s some big guys, but we can play with them. We showed that last year and we plan on doing it again.”

The Mountaineers and Bulldogs face off on September 2nd in Athens, GA at 6:15 p.m.