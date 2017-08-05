One thousand kids receive backpacks at Elizabethton’s back to school bash

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Kids are going back to school with all the resources they need thanks to Elizabethton’s Back-to-School Bash. One thousand free backpacks, all filled with school supplies, were distributed Saturday morning at the Citizens Bank Stadium. The free event featured inflatables, obstacle courses, lunch and even haircuts.

“The school supplies are expensive and every little bit helps you know,” said Kim Shoun. “They usually fill these backpacks with paper, pins, pencils, everything they need, glue sticks and it helps.”

The first full day of school for Elizabethton is August 14th.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.