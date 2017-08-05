1 dead, 2 injured after ATV accident at North Carolina park

The Associated Press Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A man is dead and two women are injured following an accident involving an ATV at a North Carolina park.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that a man was driving what was described as a side-by-side utility vehicle at a park in Goldsboro shortly after midnight Saturday when the vehicle hit a mound of dirt and rolled over.

A man identified as the operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women riding in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims were withheld until notifications could be made.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

