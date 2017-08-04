WJHL’s Curtis McCloud to throw first pitch, sing National Anthem at Kingsport Mets game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It’s a date that will live in infamy for one of our very own here at WJHL — July 25, 2016.

That’s the day News Channel 11 Sports’ Kane O’Neill took to the mound at TVA Credit Union Park to throw out the first pitch before a Johnson City Cardinals game.

The pitch did not quite go as smooth as Kane had planned, though.

As Kenny Hawkins said that night, “Don’t quit your day job, Kane,” after he threw a bouncer that even the catcher couldn’t block.

But tonight, redemption thy name is Curtis McCloud.

Curtis has an opportunity to restore the good name of the News Channel 11 pitching staff, as he throws the first pitch at tonight’s Kingsport Mets game.

And if throwing the first pitch was not nerve-racking enough, Curtis will also be singing the National Anthem.

