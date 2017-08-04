Vols Chance Hall out with season-ending knee surgery

KNOXVILLE — Chance Hall will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery on his knee.

The Vols’ junior offensive tackle sought a second opinion on the knee injury this week before surgery was determined to be the answer, according to Jayson Swain, the former Tennessee receiver and host of The Swain Event on WVLZ-AM.

Tennessee did not comment on the injury during Friday’s noon media availability with players, but instead referred to head coach Butch Jones’ media session after Friday night’s practice.

Jones said after practice on Tuesday that Hall was back on campus and he would update the injury “in the next couple days”.

“We’ll know a little bit more,” Jones said. “He’s back, so I should have a little bit of an update here in the next couple days of where he’s at in our plans.”

Hall has started 13 times at right tackle over the past two seasons, including six last season. But he also has missed multiple games each year because of injuries.

He missed spring practice and didn’t play in Tennessee’s first five games last season after undergoing knee surgery in August.

