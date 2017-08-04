Two facing aggravated burglary charges after Johnson City break-in

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: Washington County Detention Center)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -Police in Johnson City report they arrested two men in connection to a residential burglary. On Thursday, police arrested two men, 21-year-old Nathaniel Fields, and 23-year-old Michael Crowe.

Nathaniel Fields (Source: Washington County Detention Center)

A burglary was reported earlier this week on Triangle Road in Johnson City. Investigators later determined Fields and Crowe as suspects.

Fields was charged with aggravated burglary and simple possession. Crowe is only facing a charge of aggravated burglary.

Michael Crowe (Source: Washington County Detention Center)

Fields’ bond has been set at 21,000, while Crowe’s bond has been set at 20,000. Both are being held at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.

