Three events happening this weekend in Downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Downtown Kingsport will be booming this weekend with three big events. The downtown Kingsport Wine Festival, The Model City Tap House’s first anniversary block party, and the Model City Film Festival.

The wine festival is on Saturday from 1 p.m. To 6 p.m. at Glen Bruce Park.

For $30 you can sample wines from a dozen wineries in Tennessee, shop local vendors, enjoy music, and some southern food.

“That money goes straight back in to the downtown area to continue to grow and develop and revitalize some of these older buildings and bring them to life and bring as many businesses down here so that we can keep growing,” Melissa Sanders, executive director for the Downtown Kingsport Association said.

For more information on the wine festival you can click here.

And just a few blocks away on Saturday is the Model City Tap House’s first anniversary block party. There will be live music, dozens of craft beers on tap, and a food truck on site. The fun starts on Cumberland street at 2 p.m. Outside of the Model City Tap House.

The Model City Film Festival is also happening this weekend. The independent film festival goes from August 4th to 6th.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.