Sullivan County BOE has not made decision about future of vacated Weaver Elem. property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) The first day of class is just days away in Sullivan County, but more than 200 students this year will not be returning to one elementary school there.

Earlier this year, the Sullivan County Board of Education decided to shut down Weaver Elementary School, after structural engineers determined use of the building past the academic year would be unsafe.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel spoke to school board officials today who say they still don’t have plans for the vacated building.

Brenda and Earl Pearce have lived across the street from Weaver Elementary for decades.

“We enjoyed being outside working while we could hear the children playing,” Brenda said.

But come Monday, no students will return to Weaver.

“We’ll miss all of the things we’ve enjoyed in the past. We enjoyed being part of the school activities,” said Brenda.

It comes months after the Sullivan County Board of Education decided 2017 would be the last year for the school following a structural engineer’s recommendation to strongly consider vacating the building.

School board officials told us Friday they haven’t made a decision as to how to move forward with the Weaver Elementary property. But those living nearby have their own ideas.

“We’ve thought that a community center would be great. Maybe classes for crafts,” Brenda said.

“I think something useful for the community, a retirement home,” said Earl.

“I think they should fix the school,” Linda Karlsson, who also lives nearby. “I think a school in the community keeps the community vital.”

As to what will happen with the now-vacated property, the school board says that is something they will discuss later this year.

