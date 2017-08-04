SCSO needs help identifying man who spray painted woman’s vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who allegedly vandalized a woman’s vehicle with spray paint on July 26.

According to a SCSO news release, officers responded to a home on Hawley Road in reference to a vandalism complaint and made contact with the woman who said an unknown person spray painted her car around 2 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the man was armed with a baseball bat and a can of yellow spray paint. The man reportedly had on a hoodie, as well as a mask, which concealed his identity.

According to the release, the man is seen spray painting the woman’s Mazda M3I and then runs away.

The damage to the woman’s vehicle was valued around $5,000.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 279-7500.

