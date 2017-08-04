Milligan College faculty, staff work to beautify campus before the school year

MILLIGAN COLLEGE (WJHL) – A couple of weeks away from the beginning of the school year, Milligan College faculty and staff stepped outside to help beautify their campus Friday morning.

Every year before students step on campus, the faculty and staff come together to help make the campus look good for incoming students.

Some were mulching, while others trimmed bushes or wielded weed-eaters.

President Dr. Bill Greer said this work day, which has been happening for well over a decade, shows the sense of community that people feel at Milligan College.

“Milligan has a real strong sense of community and everyone who works here is very proud to be working here, proud of our campus,” Greer said. “We want it to sparkle when parents and students arrive for the fall.”

Greer said that Milligan is one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country and they want to keep it that way.

“A lot of our students come from far away, 20 different countries, 40 different states to be here to go to school,” Greer said. “So when they arrive we want them to say, ‘Wow, this is a great place to be. I’m glad I’m here.'”

Milligan students will be back on campus on August 12 and classes start on the 16th.

