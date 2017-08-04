Lucas Armstrong has been named Head Golf Coach at Volunteer High

CHURCH HILL — Lucas Armstrong is 2010 graduate of Volunteer High School, played on the Falcon golf team each of his four years and was named Big 8 Conference Player of the Year in 2009-2010.

The Falcon coach competed collegiately at Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University. At MTSU, Coach Armstrong lettered 3 years and was a two-time Cleveland Golf/Srixon Scholar All-American. He graduated MTSU in 2014 with a degree in Communications and recently purchased Silver Lake Golf Course in Church Hill. The course recently re-opened under the name of Bays Mountain Golf Club.

“When Gene Renfro took at job at Unicoi County it took me about 30 seconds to decide Lucas Armstrong would be a great coach and a perfect for Volunteer High School. I’ve known Lucas since he was a young junior golfer. As a former Falcon, Lucas is someone who played college golf at the highest level and is invested in the Church Hill community. I look for him to instill our golfers with integrity, handwork and enthusiasm while improving their skills. I think this is an awesome opportunity for our students and youth programs to get outstanding instruction from a really knowledgeable golfer. More than that, Lucas is a really good person.”- Jim Whalen Volunteer High Athletic Director