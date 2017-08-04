LIST: Tri-Cities schools dismissing early or staying in session for solar eclipse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Some schools in Northeast Tennessee will be releasing students from school early on August 21. That’s the day of the solar eclipse.

Washington County, TN Schools will be dismissing school at 11:45 a.m. on that day.

Not only is Washington County, TN adjusting its schedule, but the following are either dismissing early or keeping kids in class:

  •  Johnson County — dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Carter County – dismissing at 11:30 a.m.; no extracurricular activities until 4:00 p.m.
  • Johnson City  –  in session and glasses will be provided for students
  • Kingsport – in session and glasses will be provided for students
  • Washington County, TN –  dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Greeneville  – in session and glasses will be provided for students
  • Greene County – dismissing at 11:30 a.m. – no extracurricular activities until 5 p.m.
  • Unicoi County – middle and high dismissing at 11:30 a.m. and elementary dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

The school system said it will be a unique educational opportunity for students and their parents to witness a total solar eclipse in downtown Jonesborough or in the safety of their own homes.

Washington County, TN Schools says it would like to encourage students and their parents to remember eye safety when viewing the eclipse.

 

