Joey Votto drives in a pair of runs, Reds beat Cardinals 3-2

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation on Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

Votto had a pair of RBI hits off Mike Leake (7-10), who fell to 0-5 in eight career starts against his former team. Billy Hamilton added a run-scoring single off Leake, who allowed eight hits in six innings.

