Feds arrest 83 immigrants in New Orleans and Tennessee

By Published:
In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. The Trump administration is wholesale rewriting the U.S. immigration enforcement priorities, broadly expanding the number of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who are priorities for deportation, according to a pair of enforcement memos released Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.

The Commercial Appeal reports that ICE spokesman Tom Byrd said 64 of the 83 people arrested in Memphis, Nashville and New Orleans as part of last week’s national “Operation Border Guardian/Border Resolve” were “noncriminal,” saying they had violated civil immigration law but had no serious criminal history.

The ages and nationalities of the arrested immigrants haven’t been disclosed, but Byrd says those arrested in the three cities were over 18.

The operation that ran from July 23 to 26 targeted young people who recently entered the country as unaccompanied children.

ICE statistics show that most of the people arrested, however, weren’t specifically targeted, but rather found while targeted individuals were sought.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s