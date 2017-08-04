Elizabethton Police working to identify suspect in theft at convenience store

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers are trying to identify a suspect who stole several cartons of cigarettes at a local convenience store in Elizabethton on May 5.
According to an EPD news release, the male suspect left the scene as a passenger in a maroon Ford Expedition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 547-6225 or 542-7574.
Photos of convenience store theft suspect
