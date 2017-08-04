Campers make way to Bristol Motor Speedway for race week

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- It’s one of the most anticipated races on the NASCAR circuit, the August night race at Bristol. If there’s anyone who’s ready for race week at Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s Jim Holden.

“It’s a home away from home,” said Holden. “All the people go by and they wave and honk at me, I feel so welcomed here.”

He drove two hours from Iowa with his grandson to celebrate his 22nd trip to Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Bristol puts out a big welcome mat for everyone,” said Holden.

He is already in line for a camping spot and starting to prepare for a weekend packed with activities.

This is like the state fair meets a music festival meets a NASCAR race, all wrapped into one,” said Jerry Caldwell, general manager at BMS. He said it will be full of activities both on and off the track.

“Wednesday night, Thursday packed full with food city family race night, Friday with food city 300, Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops/NRA night race,” said Caldwell. “We just announced the Cody Jinks concert that night before.”

“For the first time ever there is going to be MMA fights there this year,” said Lori Worley, senior director of communications and public relations.

This year will be extra special as NASCAR favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. hits the world’s fastest half mile for the last time. Jerry Caldwell, general manager at BMS said there are special plans but he is keeping them under wrap for now.

“We certainly have some things where we’re going to honor him, you have to,” said Caldwell. “Someone that’s had the impact that he and the Earnhardt family have had on our sport, and Bristol in particular, we’ve got some way that we certainly want to honor him.”

There are still tickets available to the night race at Bristol, just log on to bristolmotorspeedway.com.

