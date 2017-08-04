Bridges and Rodriguez sign professional contracts overseas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (August 4, 2017) – Former ETSU women’s basketball players, Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) and Yamile Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) have signed professional contracts to play overseas.

“We are thrilled for the professional basketball opportunities that have been presented internationally for Shamauria and Yami,” stated head coach Brittney Ezell.

Bridges played all four seasons at ETSU and had an impressive senior year. She broke the ETSU single-season record for most three’s in a season. She was named to the All-SoCon First Team by the media and was named to the All-SoCon Second team by the coaches. She finished her career with 1,569 points, the sixth most at ETSU and finished with 12.9 career points per game, which is ninth in ETSU history.

Bridges will be playing in Pully, Switzerland and she is “excited about the opportunity to play overseas. The ETSU coaches, teammates, and atmosphere have been awesome. If I could come back and do it all over again, I would,” shared Bridges.

Rodriguez transferred to ETSU after playing two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. During her two seasons at ETSU, Rodriguez started in all but one game she appeared in. She was third on the team in her free-throw percentage at .447 and had a career-high of nine rebounds against Murray State last season, while recording three blocks in a season-high 26 minutes against Coppin State.

Rodriguez will be playing in Spain and wouldn’t have done so without the help of ETSU. Rodriguez says, “ETSU basketball taught me that through hard work and discipline, I could play at the next level. My teammates and I were blessed with a great program and coaching staff. It wasn’t always easy, but I learned to use that as an advantage rather than a disadvantage, because if it was easy, everyone could do it.”

“These two young women made the most of their time at ETSU as students and as athletes. They are prepared for the next challenge in their lives. Our entire coaching staff and program is beyond excited to wish them well and cheer them on from Johnson City!” concluded Ezell.