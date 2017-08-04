Boyd receives endorsement from Kingsport mayor

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL-TV) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd picked up his first major endorsement in upper East Tennessee.

In a press conference on Friday, Kingsport Mayor John Clark formally endorsed the Knoxville businessman and philanthropist to become the next governor of Tennessee.

“I just believe that he will make an amazing contribution to the state of Tennessee and all Tennesseans as the next governor of our state,”, Kingsport Mayor John Clark said.

The two worked together on several projects when Boyd served as the State Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. Clark also says that it is important that voters in East Tennesse back a candidate from East Tennessee.

“Of all the important initiatives that surround improving the quality of life for residents across our state and our city, the two most important ones are education and job creation. Everything else just kind of falls behind that to support those two initiatives,” Clark said, “And Randy has not just talked about it, but he’s walked the talk. He has done it and I treally admire that.”

“It’s always great when any mayor or any leader endorses your campaign, but when you have somebody like Mayor Clark, one of the exceptional leaders across our state, endorse you, it means so much. I’m honored and humbled to have his endorsement,” Randy Boyd said.

Boyd began the day running around the track at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of his “RunwithRandy” 537.3 mile run across Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.